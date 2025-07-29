Hibakusha's Stories to Bring Changes to World: Nobel C'ttee Chair

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Norwegian Nobel Committee chair Jorgen Frydnes has emphasized that the testimonies of hibakusha, or people who survived the 1945 U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, will bring changes to the world.

"Their story is also a story of memory becoming a force for change," he told a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo on Monday.

He therefore highlighted the historic importance of activities of the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, also known as Nihon Hidankyo, which won last year's Nobel Peace Prize.

Frydnes visited the western Japan city of Hiroshima and the southwestern city of Nagasaki last week, ahead of the 80th anniversaries of the atomic bombings of the cities on Aug. 6 and 9, 1945, respectively, in the closing days of World War II.

Noting that he was the first member of the committee to visit the country of the Nobel Peace Prize winner, Frydnes said, "We walked through places that changed the course of human history."

