Japan's LDP to Hold Key Meeting Soon after Election Rout

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party decided Tuesday to hold a joint plenary meeting of its lawmakers of both chambers of parliament soon, after its rout in the July 20 national election.

"I'll explain carefully and sincerely without running away," Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, the LDP's president, told reporters, expressing his wish to gain understanding from his party peers at the meeting so that he can stay on.

LDP lawmakers hold such a meeting to discuss and decide important matters related to party management and parliamentary affairs. On urgent issues, a decision of the meeting can be treated like a decision reached at the LDP Convention, the party's top decision-making body.

Hiroyoshi Sasagawa, a member of the now-defunct LDP faction led by former Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, has said that enough signatures have been collected to call the joint plenary meeting.

"It's possible to hold the meeting without the procedure" of collecting signatures, Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama told reporters Tuesday, adding that LDP executives decide whether to hold such a meeting.

