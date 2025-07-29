Opposition Parties Seek to Scrap Extra Gasoline Tax Nov. 1

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Eight Japanese opposition parties on Tuesday agreed to push for scrapping the provisional add-on gasoline tax rate on Nov. 1.

At the day's meeting among policy chiefs, the parties, including the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, affirmed a plan to jointly submit a bill to implement such a tax cut during an extraordinary parliamentary session slated to be convened Friday.

The opposition parties are hoping to raise public expectations for political change, as the ruling coalition no longer holds a majority in either chamber of parliament after losing their combined majority in the July 20 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

Meanwhile, the CDP is aiming to foster trust among opposition parties.

Tuesday's meeting was attended by policy chiefs from the CDP, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), the Democratic Party for the People, Sanseito, Reiwa Shinsengumi, the Japanese Communist Party, the Conservative Party of Japan and the Social Democratic Party.

