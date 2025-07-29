80 Pct of High Schoolers in Japan Interested in Wages, Labor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--About 80 pct of high school students in Japan are interested in wages and labor systems, according to the results of a questionnaire survey released by the labor ministry on Tuesday.

The results were included in the 2025 white paper on health, labor and welfare, which features education on social security and labor laws.

"The more education students receive, the greater their interest and understanding," the ministry said in the paper, which was presented at the day's cabinet meeting.

The ministry analyzed valid responses from 3,000 individuals who took part in the online survey conducted in January.

With multiple answers allowed, 80.0 pct of respondents expressed interest in wage rules, followed by working hour rules, at 79.5 pct. Medical service systems were selected by 63.6 pct, and pension systems by 58.3 pct. Nursing care systems were cited by only 43.3 pct.

