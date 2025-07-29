Japan Foreign Ministry to Set Up Economic Security Division

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that it will implement a large-scale organizational reform Friday, including the establishment of an economic security division under the Economic Affairs Bureau.

Through the new division, the ministry aims to better respond to issues related to economic security, such as the strengthening of supply chains for key minerals amid heightening U.S.-China tensions.

Currently, the economic security policy office under the Foreign Policy Bureau's National Security Policy Division is in charge of economic security-related affairs.

At the Economic Affairs Bureau, a general affairs division, which will take charge of comprehensive coordination concerning economic diplomacy, and an economic diplomacy strategy division, tasked with handling emerging issues, such as those linked to digital technologies and artificial intelligence, will also be established.

The Western Europe Division and the Central and South Eastern Europe Division at the European Affairs Bureau will be reorganized into the first Europe division and the second Europe division. The second Europe division will have an office handling policies associated with Ukraine, Poland, the three Baltic states and three other nations so that issues pertaining to Russia's invasion of Ukraine are dealt with intensively.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]