Details of Prince Hisahito's Coming-of-Age Ceremony Announced

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Imperial Household Agency on Tuesday announced the details of the coming-of-age ceremony for Prince Hisahito, son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, on Sept. 6, the 19th birthday of the young prince.

It will be the first coming-of-age ceremony for a male Imperial Family member in 40 years since that for Crown Prince Akishino. Prince Hisahito is second in line to the throne, after his father.

During the ceremony, to be hosted by Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, Prince Hisahito will receive a crown from Emperor Naruhito's messenger at the Crown Prince's residence on the morning of Sept. 6. Prince Hisahito will then attend the "Kakan-no-Gi" crown-wearing ritual at the Imperial Palace from 10 a.m., wearing a traditional attire for a minor Imperial Family member.

Prince Hisahito will then change into adult attire and move to the palace's three sanctuaries in a ceremonial carriage, where he will offer prayers.

In the afternoon, he is scheduled to greet Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the palace in a ritual known as "Choken-no-Gi."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]