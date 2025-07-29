Americans Split over Atomic Bombings of Hiroshima, Nagasaki

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 28 (Jiji Press)--U.S. citizens are split over the August 1945 atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in the closing days of World War II, an opinion poll conducted by the Pew Research Center of the United States showed Monday.

Respondents who said the bombings were "justified" accounted for 35 pct while 31 said they were "not justified." Those who are "not sure" made up 33 pct.

The survey was conducted on more than 5,000 U.S. adults between June 2 and 8, ahead of the 80th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombings of the western Japan city of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, and the city of Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, three days later.

The share of respondents who answered that the attacks were justified fell sharply from 56 pct in the previous survey in 2015, and that of those who said they were not also dropped, from 34 pct. The decreases in both answers were apparently due to there not being the "not sure" option in the 2015 survey.

By sex, 51 pct of the male respondents think the bombings were justified while the proportion stood at only 20 pct for female respondents.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]