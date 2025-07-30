Marelli Aiming for Rehabilitation under Partner Banks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese auto parts maker Marelli Holdings Co. has announced a plan to achieve its rehabilitation under the initiative of a group of partner lenders including Deutsche Bank.

Marelli, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States in June, expects to get out of the bankruptcy procedures in 2026 under its new rehabilitation program. Clients of Marelli, formerly Calsonic Kansei Corp., include struggling Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co.

Of the 1.1-billion-dollar debtor-in-possession financing from the creditor banks, Marelli has been allowed to access a portion worth 649 million dollars. With this, the company will be able to continue making payments to its suppliers and others, according to Marelli officials.

Marelli is aiming for its rehabilitation under a court in the United States after its talks with financial institutions and other creditors on its restructuring fell apart.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]