Japan Expands Emergency Relief Aid during Armed Attacks

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday approved expanded disaster relief to better support the elderly and people with disabilities during emergencies, including armed attacks.

At a cabinet meeting, the government approved a revision to a cabinet ordinance, adding "provision of welfare services" to the scope of relief under the civil protection law.

The change came after a similar provision was added to the revised disaster relief law enacted in May.

Under the civil protection law, municipalities are responsible for relief during emergencies, such as setting up shelters and providing medical care.

However, there are concerns about disaster-related deaths, as some evacuees die from deteriorating health after evacuation. The government also sees a need to strengthen protection for evacuees in the event of armed attacks.

