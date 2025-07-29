Japan MOF Upgrades Economic View on Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ministry of Finance on Tuesday upgraded its economic view on the southernmost region of Okinawa, reflecting robust vehicle sales and an increase in Japanese and foreign tourists.

In a quarterly report, the ministry left its view on the other 10 regions unchanged. It also adopted the same national economic assessment for the ninth straight quarter, saying that the economy remains on a gradual recovery trend.

The MOF's local finance bureaus across the country reviewed regional economic situations in the past three months and reported the outcome at a meeting of local bureau heads Tuesday.

By category, the government upgraded its view on private consumption in the Tohoku northeastern region and Okinawa while revising down that in the southwestern region comprising Fukuoka and two nearby prefectures.

Regarding production, the ministry downgraded its view on the Hokuriku central region and the Kinki western region but upgraded that on Okinawa.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]