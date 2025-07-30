Japan Emperor Meets with Micronesia's President

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito has met with Micronesian President Wesley Simina at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

During the 30-minute talks Tuesday, the Emperor voiced sorrow over the loss of numerous lives in the Oceanian island country as well during World War II, which ended 80 years ago, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Emperor Naruhito also conveyed his gratitude to the president for the cooperation Micronesia has offered to Japan in collecting the remains of those who died in the war.

In response, Simina said that he highly evaluates Japan's contributions to world peace in the postwar era.

Emperor Naruhito also thanked Simina for visiting Fukushima Prefecture in March to observe the reconstruction efforts there following the giant earthquake and tsunami that hit the Tohoku northeastern Japan region, including Fukushima, in March 2011.

