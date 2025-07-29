Iwaya, S. Korea's Cho Affirm Cooperation at 1st Meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and his new South Korean counterpart, Cho Hyun, met for the first time on Tuesday and agreed to communicate closely to steadily develop bilateral relations, which have been improving in recent years.

They agreed to continue cooperation, including with the United States, in light of the deteriorating security environment surrounding the two Asian neighbors, such as the deepening military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.

Cho is visiting Japan as his first foreign trip since taking office on July 21.

During the meeting, held at the Japanese Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, Iwaya welcomed the fact that very close communication has been conducted between the two countries since the inauguration of the administration of South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.

Cho responded that he wants to develop relations with Japan in a future-oriented manner based on the policy of practical diplomacy.

