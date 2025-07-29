Mizuho Bank to Acquire AI Financial Venture

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Mizuho Financial Group Inc. said Tuesday that it will acquire Upsider Holdings Inc., a Tokyo-based financial venture that uses artificial intelligence to provide credit cards and accounting efficiency services for corporate clients.

Mizuho Bank, the core subsidiary of the Japanese financial group, will purchase a 70 pct stake in the venture for some 46 billion yen and make it a consolidated subsidiary. Mizuho Bank aims to strengthen financial services for small businesses and startups.

A specific joint business strategy will be announced in autumn.

"We hope to address the labor shortage faced by small and midsize companies that support the Japanese economy and to improve their fundraising capabilities," Mizuho Financial Group President Masahiro Kihara told a news conference.

In November 2023, Mizuho Financial Group and Upsider jointly established a debt fund for startups, providing a total of about 13 billion yen in loans.

