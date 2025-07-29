Ratio of Car Accidents Caused by Foreign Drivers Hit Record

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--The ratio of car accidents in Japan resulting in death or serious injury that were caused by foreign drivers hit a record high of 2.1 pct in January-June, National Police Agency data showed Tuesday.

According to the NPA, the number of such accidents in Japan in the first half of 2025 rose 19 from the previous year to 258, exceeding 250 for the first time since 2008. It was also the first time for that ratio to exceed 2.0 pct.

The agency said that accidents caused by foreign drivers are on the rise with the increase in foreign residents and tourists. In response, the NPA plans to tighten the rules for switching foreign driving licenses to Japanese ones.

The number of car accidents in Japan resulting in death or serious injury that occurred while drivers were using mobile phones, including those caused by Japanese, rose to 68, the highest since currently available data began in 2007.

Meanwhile, total deaths from car accidents nationwide decreased 21 from the previous year to 1,161, the second-lowest figure since the survey began in 1956. The number of drunken driving cases was 49, the lowest since 2005.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]