Japan Social Security Benefits Down for 2nd Straight Yr

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Social security benefits in Japan in fiscal 2023 fell for the second straight year, a welfare ministry think tank said Tuesday.

Benefits were down by 2,680.9 billion yen, or 1.9 pct, from the previous year to 135,492.8 billion yen, according to the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research.

The drop reflected a steep reduction of COVID-19-related benefits and subsidies after the government lowered the classification of COVID-19 under the infectious disease law to Category V, the same as for seasonal influenza, in May 2023.

Despite the decline, benefits stood at the third-highest level on record due to the aging of the country's population.

Pensions accounted for the largest portion of the total benefits, rising 1.1 pct to 56,393.6 billion yen. Medical benefits fell 6.5 pct to 45,579.9 billion yen, as COVID-19-related expenditures decreased despite a rise in public health insurance benefits.

