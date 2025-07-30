Nidec to Build New Factory in India

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's electronic device maker Nidec Corp. will invest 120 million dollars to set up a new factory in India to meet quickly growing refrigeration demand in the huge South Asian market.

The 55,000-square-meter plant will be built in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, previously called Aurangabad, in the western state of Maharashtra to produce each year up to 6 million compressors and inverters for both household and industrial cooling systems, Nidec said Tuesday.

The new operation, set to begin in the latter half of 2026, will directly create 750-1,000 local jobs, the company added.

