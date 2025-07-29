Japan Releases Guidelines for IT Giants on Smartphone Apps

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Fair Trade Commission on Tuesday released guidelines for information technology giants, such as Google LLC and Apple Inc., regarding smartphone apps, ahead of the full implementation in December of a new law to promote competition in the app market.

The guidelines prohibit these companies from using data obtained through their operating systems to develop products with competitive advantages and hampering the use of other companies’ payment systems in apps.

They are also urged to allow customers to choose from among multiple search engines when buying new devices.

The law, which will take full effect on Dec.18, covers smartphones using the operating systems of Apple and Google and bans excluding other companies’ app stores from the platforms. It also requires OS functions necessary for developing apps to be made openly available.

To draw up the guidelines, the commission accepted public comments until June 13. Apple voiced concern that the law could force it to share confidential technology and user information with third parties.

