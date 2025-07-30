Record Heatstroke Sufferers Taken by Ambulance in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan saw 10,804 heatstroke sufferers taken to hospital by ambulance in the week through Sunday, a new weekly record this year, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

The figure far surpassed the previous week’s 5,309 amid a heat wave pushing up temperatures to 35 degrees Celsius and beyond in various parts of the country.

By prefecture, Tokyo’s 1,099 was the largest number of ambulance-transported heatstroke sufferers. Saitama, also in the eastern region, came second with 750, followed by northernmost Hokkaido, where the reading jumped 2.8-fold to 690.

The agency is calling on people to use air conditioners and fans without hesitation and to stay hydrated.

