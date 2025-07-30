Toyota, Others Resuming Commercials on Fuji TV

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. and other major Japanese companies are resuming advertising on Fuji Television Network Inc., which saw many companies pull their commercials earlier this year over its handling of a sexual assault scandal involving former TV star Masahiro Nakai.

Advertisers are beginning to return to Fuji TV, seeing progress in the broadcaster’s reform efforts following the scandal that exposed its governance flaws.

In late July, Toyota resumed airing its commercials during the motorsports segment of an evening news program, informed sources said Tuesday. The leading automaker had indicated that it would run ads “in a way that wins the sympathy of customers and stakeholders.”

NTT Docomo Inc. placed a commercial during Fuji TV’s broadcasts of the Japanese national soccer team’s matches on July 12 and 15. The major mobile carrier said it has not decided on future advertising plans.

Other companies in the NTT group have not resumed advertising on Fuji TV, with decisions pending based on ongoing improvements regarding legal compliance.

