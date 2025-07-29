IMF Raises 2025 Global Growth Forecast to 3.0 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 29 (Jiji Press)--The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday revised up its global economic growth projection for 2025 to 3.0 pct, up 0.2 percentage point from its previous forecast in April.

The upward revision reflects the United States' plan to impose lower tariffs than it initially announced. The IMF lowered its assumed U.S. tariff rate to about 17 pct from around 24 pct.

The IMF also raised its global growth forecast for 2026 to 3.1 pct, up 0.1 point.

The IMF attributed the higher projections to "aggressive front-loading by U.S. firms and households ahead of expected higher prices induced by tariffs" and the dollar's depreciation providing "monetary policy space for emerging market and developing economies."

"While the trade shock could turn out to be less severe than initially feared, it is still sizeable, and evidence is mounting that it is hurting the global economy," IMF Economic Counsellor Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said in a prepared statement. "Risks to the global economy remain firmly to the downside."

