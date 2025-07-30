Ishiba, S. Korean Foreign Minister Vow to Promote Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on Wednesday reaffirmed the two countries' commitment to promote stable relations between them.

The two also discussed strengthening trilateral cooperation among Japan, the United States and South Korea during their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

Japan wants to maintain and further develop good relations with South Korea, Ishiba told Cho, referring to the ties that improved under former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. Ishiba added that Tokyo also wants to deepen three-way cooperation with Washington and Seoul.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference that Japan and South Korea are "important neighbors that should work together as partners on a host of challenges facing the international community." Tokyo wants to continue communication with Seoul, including at high levels, he said.

In June, Ishiba held his first in-person meeting with Yoon's successor, Lee Jae-myung, on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Canada. They agreed to build future-oriented relations and continue the "shuttle diplomacy" of reciprocal visits by the leaders of the two countries.

