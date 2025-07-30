30 Years On: Police Seek Info about Hachioji Triple Murder

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police renewed their efforts Wednesday to obtain information about the killing of three supermarket employees in Hachioji, a western suburb of the capital, 30 years ago.

In and around train stations of East Japan Railway Co. and Keio Corp., some 80 officers of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department handed out thousands of paper fans printed with the outline of the triple murder to passersby and asked for information.

"Please tell us whatever you know," Fumiaki Shirozono, chief of the TMPD's Hachioji Police Station, said in the information-gathering campaign.

On the night of July 30, 1995, three women including two high school students were found shot to death at a local supermarket. All the victims were part-time workers at the store. Setting up an investigation task force at the police station, the department has mobilized over 226,000 officers and collected evidence, but it has yet to figure out who killed them.

In the campaign, the task force, which has been looking for someone who saw a suspicious person or vehicle around the superstore or a nearby place where a bon dance festival was held, is placing at railway stations and airports posters reading, "It's your memory that breaks the 30 years of silence." It also plans to make a 15-second video and show it on 10 large outdoor displays and at public facilities in Tokyo for up to one year.

