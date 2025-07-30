TEPCO Ordered to Pay 100 M. Yen in Damages over N-Disaster

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court ordered Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. on Wednesday to pay about 100 million yen in damages over the 2011 accident at its Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

Presiding Judge Masahiko Abe ordered the payment mainly as compensation for damage to property and consolation money for life during evacuation while dismissing the claim against the state.

In the lawsuit, Katsutaka Idogawa, 79, former mayor of Futaba, a town in Fukushima Prefecture, blamed the central government and TEPCO for their inadequate handling of the accident, arguing that it led to his exposure to radiation.

Futaba is one of the two municipalities that host the northeastern Japan nuclear plant, which experienced meltdowns after being hit by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

He sought a total of 755 million yen in the suit.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]