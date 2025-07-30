Tsunamis Observed in Japan after Kamchatka Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Tsunamis reached Japan on Wednesday morning after a powerful earthquake struck near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula the same day.

By noon, a tsunami of 50 centimeters was observed in the city of Ishinomaki in the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi, and 40-centimeter tsunamis in the town of Hiroo in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, the Aomori Prefecture city of Hachinohe and the Fukushima Prefecture city of Iwaki in northeastern Japan, the Miyagi capital of Sendai, and the town of Oarai in the eastern prefecture of Ibaraki, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency issued tsunami warnings at 9:40 a.m. to many areas facing the Pacific Ocean, including Hokkaido, saying that the tsunami height may reach up to 3 meters. The tsunami warnings were upgraded from tsunami advisories that were issued shortly past 8:35 a.m., after the earthquake, with an estimated magnitude of 8.7, occurred near the Russian peninsula, located northeast of Hokkaido, around 8:25 a.m. the same day

Subject to the tsunami warnings are Pacific coastal areas of Hokkaido to the Kii Peninsula in western Japan and Tokyo's Izu and Ogasawara islands.

The agency newly issued tsunami advisories to locations including areas facing the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan in Hokkaido, the Sea of Japan side of Aomori, Tokyo Bay areas, Pacific coastal areas of the Shikoku western and Kyushu southwestern regions, and coastal areas of the Amami region of southwestern Japan and the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa.

