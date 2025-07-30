Varied Sales Channels May Have Triggered Rice Price Surge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--The diversification of rice sales channels may have contributed to the surge in prices of the staple since last summer, according to a survey released by Japan's agriculture ministry Wednesday.

The amount of 2024 rice shipped from producers to major buyers dealing with farmers fell by 340,000 tons from the previous year, while shipments through other channels, such as direct sales, increased by 490,000 tons, according to estimates as of the end of June.

The ministry believes that the increase in rice distributed through new channels with higher transaction prices is one of the factors behind the rice price surge.

Demand for 2024 rice intended primarily for direct human consumption is estimated to reach 7.11 million tons, up by 370,000 tons from an estimate as of May, the ministry also said.

The results of the survey were presented at a meeting to discuss agricultural policies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]