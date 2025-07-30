Swedish Fund EQT to Buy Japan's Fujitec

Newsfrom Japan

Otsu, Shiga Pref., July 30 (Jiji Press)--Swedish investment fund EQT AB said Wednesday that it will acquire major Japanese elevator maker Fujitec Co.

The fund plans to take Fujitec private through a tender offer to be launched in late January next year. The Japanese company has expressed its support for the tender offer. The fund will purchase Fujitec shares at 5,700 yen apiece for a total of some 407.8 billion yen.

Fujitec's management has been in turmoil due to a conflict between the founding family and an activist shareholder. The company, based in Hikone in the western Japan prefecture of Shiga, aims to rebuild its business under EQT and pursue a long-term growth strategy.

Oasis Management Co., a Hong Kong-based investment fund known as an activist investor, holds a stake of about 30 pct in Fujitec, while U.S. asset management firm Farallon Capital Management LLC has a stake of over 6 pct.

According to Fujitec, Oasis Management and Farallon Capital Management have agreed to tender their shares.

