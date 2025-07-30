Toyota Group's Jan.-June Global Sales Hit Record High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--The Toyota Motor Corp. group's global automobile sales rose 7.4 pct from a year earlier to about 5.54 million units in January-June, setting a new first-half record high, the leading Japanese automaker said Wednesday.

The previous January-June record of the group, including subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd., was 5.46 million units, marked in 2021.

The latest figure far surpassed the 4.4 million units sold by Germany's Volkswagen Group. Toyota led the global industry in first-half vehicle sales for the sixth consecutive year.

Toyota's sales were partly pushed up by last-minute demand before the implementation of higher U.S. tariffs. In the North American market, the hybrid versions of its Camry sedan and Sienna minivan sold well.

"Although the last-minute demand is settling down, we see steady demand," a Toyota official said.

