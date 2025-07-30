Court OKs Seizure of Unification Church HQ Land in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court has decided to approve the tentative seizure of land used for the headquarters of the controversial religious group Unification Church in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward, it was learned Wednesday.

The decision was made on July 18 as part of a civil settlement process in which former followers of the group, formally called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, are demanding that the group refund their donations and pay damages, according to a group of lawyers supporting them.

Following the decision, the Unification Church can continue to use the headquarters, but will face difficulties in selling or transferring the property.

"The risk of (the group) hiding its assets is high, and we have achieved a certain level of asset preservation," Susumu Murakoshi, who leads the group of lawyers, said at a press conference in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The Unification Church said in a statement that the court decision is deeply regrettable as it is responding sincerely to the settlement process.

