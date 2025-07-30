Mercury Hits New Japan Record High of 41.2 C

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--The temperature soared to 41.2 degrees Celsius in the western Japan city of Tamba, Hyogo Prefecture, around 2:39 p.m. on Wednesday, setting a new national record high, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The previous record was 41.1 degrees, set in the eastern city of Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, in July 2018, and in the central city of Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, in August 2020.

On Wednesday, sunny weather spread from the Tohoku northeastern to Kyushu southwestern regions, sending temperatures in many areas to or above 35 degrees, the threshold for an "extremely hot" day.

Some areas recorded temperatures of 40 degrees or higher, making the first day in Japan this year with such temperatures.

A number of areas in western Japan renewed their respective high temperature records, including Fukuchiyama, Kyoto Prefecture, with 40.6 degrees, Maniwa, Okayama Prefecture, with 40.3 degrees, and Nishiwaki, Hyogo, with 40.0 degrees

