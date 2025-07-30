Tsunamis Observed in Japan after Kamchatka Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Tsunamis reached Japan on Wednesday after a powerful earthquake struck near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula the same day.

A 1.3-meter-high tsunami was observed at 1:52 p.m. at a port in Kuji, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

By 4 p.m., tsunamis of 80 centimeters were observed in the city of Nemuro in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido and on the Tokyo island of Hachijojima. A tsunami of 70 centimeters arrived at Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, which neighbors Iwate, and tsunamis of 60 centimeters at the Hokkaido town of Hamanaka, the city of Soma in Fukushima Prefecture, south of Miyagi, and the town of Oarai in Ibaraki Prefecture, south of Fukushima.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued tsunami warnings at 9:40 a.m. to many areas facing the Pacific Ocean, spanning from Hokkaido to the Kii Peninsula in western Japan, as well as Tokyo's Izu and Ogasawara islands. The agency said that the tsunami height may reach up to 3 meters.

According to the agency, large tsunamis are expected to continue for about a day, based on past cases of tsunamis caused by large earthquakes that occurred near Japan.

