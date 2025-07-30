Japan Minister Voices Concern over Illegal Residents from Turkey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Justice Minister Keisuke Suzuki on Wednesday expressed "extremely serious concern" about illegal Turkish residents in Japan.

Suzuki conveyed this concern at a meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Japan Oguzhan Ertugrul. The ambassador responded that Turkey is urging its citizens to follow Japanese laws and customs while in Japan.

According to Suzuki, there were 1,372 illegal residents of Turkish nationality as of Jan. 1. In some municipalities, friction and trouble between locals and Kurdish residents of Turkish nationality have been reported.

"In light of the growing anxiety among the (Japanese) people, we are also moving toward dealing strictly with illegal stays," Suzuki said, requesting cooperation from the Turkish government.

