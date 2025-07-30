Over 90 MSDF Members Punished over Scandal Involving Shipbuilders

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry said Wednesday that it has punished 93 members of the Maritime Self-Defense Force, including its chief of staff, Adm. Akira Saito, for improperly receiving goods from four domestic shipbuilding companies.

Saito will lose 10 pct of his salary for a month to take responsibility for the scandal, while the remaining 92 personnel were reprimanded or given warnings.

"We deeply apologize for causing a scandal that has greatly undermined expectations and trust," Saito said at a press conference. "We will create an atmosphere in which members can say wrong things are wrong."

Vice Defense Minister Kazuo Masuda was strongly reprimanded for not properly overseeing the MSDF chief of staff.

The ministry said that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Japan Marine United Corp. and Sasebo Heavy Industries Co. fraudulently provided items, mainly related to submarine operations, such as monitors and chairs, to the MSDF upon request.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]