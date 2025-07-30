Nissan Logs 115.7-B.-Yen Net Loss in April-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Struggling Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of 115.7 billion yen in April-June, its first red ink for the period in five years.

The loss reflected the impact of high tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration. The company last posted a net loss for the quarter in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nissan logged an operating loss of 79.1 billion yen for April-June this year. It forecasts an operating loss of 180 billion yen for the first half through September.

The automaker is struggling mainly due to sluggish sales in the United States and China. Its consolidated net loss for the year that ended in March came to 670.9 billion yen.

It announced a major restructuring plan in May, cutting 20,000 jobs and closing seven automobile production plants.

