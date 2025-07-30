8 Major Japan Automakers' Global Sales Up 1.3 Pct in Jan.-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Eight major Japanese automakers' combined global sales grew 1.3 pct from a year before to 12.19 million units in January-June, data from the companies showed Wednesday.

Toyota Motor Corp. posted a 5.5 pct sales increase, thanks to the popularity of its hybrid vehicles in the North American market and elsewhere. Daihatsu Motor Co.'s sales jumped about 30 pct as it recovered from a vehicle testing scandal.

Mazda Motor Corp. and Subaru Corp. also logged higher sales.

Meanwhile, Nissan Motor Co., which is facing management difficulties, saw sales drop 5.7 pct. Honda Motor Co., which is struggling in the Chinese market, posted a 5.1 pct decline.

Sales also shrank at Suzuki Motor Corp. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]