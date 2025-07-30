Japan Prefectural Chiefs Seek to Promote Multicultural Society

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--A group of Japanese prefectural governors called on the central government on Wednesday to work toward a multicultural society in which foreign and Japanese nationals live together.

The project team of the National Governors' Association asked the central government to help the country accept more foreigners to address labor shortages in regional areas.

The team also urged the government to establish an organization to oversee policies toward a multicultural society.

The proposal was handed to Justice Minister Keisuke Suzuki and Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kazuhiko Aoki by Shizuoka Governor Yasutomo Suzuki. The minister said, "We'll work toward creating a multicultural society."

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference that the central government "will continue to work with local governments" toward an inclusive society.

