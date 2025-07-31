Gas Stations in Japan Decrease for 30 Years in Row

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--The number of gas stations across Japan as of the end of fiscal 2024 fell 1.5 pct from a year earlier to 27,009, according to the industry ministry.

The total went down for 30 consecutive years, the ministry said Wednesday. It decreased to less than half of its peak of 60,421, which was marked at the end of fiscal 1994, due to vehicle electrification and improved fuel efficiency.

By prefecture, Tottori had the fewest gas stations with 191, followed by Nara with 240 and Fukui with 248. The number declined the most in Niigata, by 29, and Hokkaido and Osaka followed, by 27 and 21, respectively.

The number of gas station operators decreased 2.4 pct to 12,113. This is less than 40 pct of the total number of 30 years ago, as many operators in underpopulated areas closed down due to poor business performance.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]