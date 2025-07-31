Suga, Lee Agree to Further Develop Japan-S. Korea Relations

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung have agreed to further develop the two countries' relations through a future-oriented approach.

Suga, who heads a suprapartisan group of Japanese lawmakers working to promote friendship with South Korea, and Lee met at the presidential office in Seoul on Wednesday.

Participants from Japan included Akihisa Nagashima, secretary-general at the lawmakers' group and special adviser to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

The Japanese side conveyed to Lee a message from Ishiba showing his hope for an early visit to Japan by the new South Korean president, as Tokyo seeks to maintain the practice of the leaders of Japan and South Korea making reciprocal visits to each other's country.

Lee said that exchanges between South Korean and Japanese people are expanding significantly, and that mutual respect and positive sentiment toward each other are also growing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]