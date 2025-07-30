Japan's Foreign Population Could Top 10 Pct in 2040: Justice Min.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--The proportion of foreign residents in Japan could surpass 10 pct of the population as early as 2040, Justice Minister Keisuke Suzuki said Wednesday.

The 10 pct share nearly matches those in many European and North American countries.

An experts' group hosted by Suzuki is set to release an estimate of the future foreign population in Japan soon.

A 2023 estimate from the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research projected that Japan's foreign population would exceed 10 pct in the 2070s.

Speaking at a press conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, Suzuki said that the number of foreign residents would top 10 million and exceed 10 pct in 2045 if the number of foreigners continues to increase by over 350,000 per year, the pace recorded last year. Taking into account Japan's population decline, the 10 pct mark could be reached in 2040, he added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]