Japan to Discontinue SDF Annual Review Ceremony

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--An annual Japanese Self-Defense Forces review ceremony will no longer be held in principle due to mounting SDF duties in an increasingly severe security environment, according to the Defense Ministry.

On Wednesday, the ministry said that it has become difficult to continue the event, which will not be held unless the security environment changes dramatically in the future.

In the review ceremony, hosted in turns by the Ground, Maritime and Air SDFs every autumn, the prime minister, or the supreme SDF commander, gives instructions to the troops gathered from around the country. It is also designed to help Japanese nationals deepen their understanding of SDF activities.

In the face of increased military activities by China and Russia around Japan, however, the SDF needs to concentrate their personnel on surveillance and other efforts to cope with the situation.

The review ceremony began in 1951, during the time of the National Police Reserve, the predecessor of the SDF.

