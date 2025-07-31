LDP Panel Holds 1st Meeting to Analyze Recent Election Defeat

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--A Liberal Democratic Party committee tasked with analyzing the factors behind the ruling party's defeat in the House of Councillors election this month held its first meeting at the party headquarters on Thursday.

"We'll figure out the challenges we face," LDP Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama, who chairs the committee, said at the meeting. "Our party will unite and work to regain public trust."

The panel is scheduled to compile a report by the end of August. Moriyama has suggested that he will resign after the panel report is finalized. The report could also be a turning point for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who is facing mounting pressure from within the LDP to step down.

"Our party received harsh criticism from many people," Moriyama noted. "We need to accept it solemnly."

The panel's other members include Seiji Kihara, head of the party's Election Strategy Committee, Yasutaka Nakasone, director of the Youth Division, and Akiko Honda, head of the Women's Affairs Division.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]