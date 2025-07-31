BOJ Keeps Policy Unchanged, Raises Inflation Outlooks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan decided to keep its monetary policy unchanged Thursday while raising its inflation outlooks.

The BOJ's Policy Board at its two-day meeting from Wednesday unanimously voted to maintain the policy of guiding the unsecured overnight call rate, Japan's benchmark short-term interbank lending rate, to around 0.5 pct.

The BOJ apparently determined that it is advisable to continue monitoring for some time the impact on economic activities and prices of high tariff measures of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump after tariff negotiations between Japan and the United States were concluded in late July.

In its new quarterly Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices report, adopted at the policymaking meeting, the Japanese central bank raised its projection for the country's core consumer price index growth for fiscal 2025 to 2.7 pct from 2.2 pct shown in the previous report released in early May.

The hike reflects rising prices of rice and other food items. The CPI growth projection for fiscal 2026 was raised to 1.8 pct from 1.7 pct, and that for fiscal 2027 to 2.0 pct from 1.9 pct.

