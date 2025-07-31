1,010 Food, Beverage Prices to Rise in Japan in Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--A total of 195 major Japanese food and beverage makers will raise the prices of 1,010 items in August, research firm Teikoku Databank Ltd. said in a survey report on Thursday.

The monthly total of food products and beverages with higher prices will rise 1.5-fold from a year earlier, marking eight consecutive months of increase.

The price increases in August will be especially noticeable for dairy products, including milk and yogurt.

Major dairy producer Megmilk Snow Brand Co. will raise the suggested retail prices of 59 products, including its flagship Oishii Gyunyu packaged milk, by between 2.7 pct and 7.4 pct.

Morinaga Milk Industry Co. will raise the prices of 53 items, including packaged milk and products from its Bifidus Yogurt series.

