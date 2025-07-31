Tsunami Advisory Partially Lifted in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency on Thursday morning partially lifted a tsunami advisory that had covered a wide area of the country’s Pacific coast stretching between Hokkaido in the north and Okinawa Prefecture in the south.

The agency at 10:45 a.m. lifted the advisory for coastal areas between Tokyo Bay and Okinawa, except for some locations.

The measure is still in place for Pacific coastal areas between Hokkaido and Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, as well as for Tokyo’s Izu Islands and the Tanegashima and Yakushima islands in Kagoshima Prefecture, which neighbors Okinawa.

While over 24 hours have passed since a strong earthquake occurred near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday morning, tsunamis were repeatedly observed across Japan, with some locations recording their highest waves on Thursday.

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, 229 municipalities in 21 prefectures had issued evacuation orders as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, affecting a total of 2.01 million people.

