Osaka Expo Angola Pavilion Subcontractors Sue for Overdue Bills

Osaka, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Two subcontractors engaged in the construction of Angola’s pavilion at the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, western Japan, filed a lawsuit Thursday demanding payment of outstanding construction costs.

In the suit filed with Osaka District Court, the subcontractors request the defendants, including a former accountant at an Osaka-based construction company, which commissioned the work to the subcontractors, to pay 58 million yen in overdue bills.

According to their petition, the subcontractors took on interior furnishing and air conditioning system work for the pavilion around February but have only received part of the fees even after finishing the work.

The construction company told them that it had fallen into negative net worth as the former accountant sent a total of 122 million yen to a company owned by the accountant without permission between November 2024 and May this year.

“We waited for payments for several months but there was no sincere response,” an official representing one of the subcontractors told a news conference after filing the suit, expressing a wish to receive the money so that the official’s company can make outstanding payments owed to partners.

