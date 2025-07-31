Surplus in Japan's Forex Special Account Logs Record High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Surplus in the Japanese government's foreign exchange special account stood at a record high of 5,360.3 billion yen at the end of fiscal 2024, a Finance Ministry report showed Thursday.

The amount of surplus was up by 787.8 billion yen from the initially estimated level, as investment returns expanded thanks to the yen's depreciation and rises in foreign interest rates.

The ministry will transfer 3,200.7 billion yen out of the surplus to the general account of the government's fiscal 2025 budget. Of the figure, about 1 trillion yen will be used for measures to strengthen the country's defense capabilities.

The portion of the surplus exceeding the forecast will be booked as revenue of the special account. How to use the money will be decided later.

The special account is used for the country's foreign exchange market interventions, among other purposes.

