SBI Shinsei Bank Completes Repayment of Public Funds

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s SBI Shinsei Bank said Thursday that it has repaid all remaining public funds worth 230 billion yen to the government.

For the repayment, its parent, SBI Holdings Inc., purchased SBI Shinsei preferred shares held by government-affiliated Deposit Insurance Corp. of Japan and Resolution and Collection Corp. Following the completion of repayment of public funds, SBI Shinsei is expected to be listed on a stock exchange again within this year.

Among the Japanese banks that received public funds for recapitalization during the financial crisis in the late 1990s to the early 2000s, SBI Shinsei was the last to repay the taxpayer money.

SBI Shinsei, formerly Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan, which went bust in 1998, became a subsidiary of SBI Holdings, a major online financial service group, in 2021 through a tender offer as it was unable to fully pay back public funds given to deal with its massive nonperforming loans reflecting the collapse of the country’s speculation-driven bubble economy.

The bank was delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange in September 2023.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]