LDP Lawmakers' Plenary Meeting Set for Aug. 8

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Thursday decided to hold a general meeting of its lawmakers in both chambers of the Diet, the country's parliament, on Aug. 8.

The decision came in response to a request to hold such a meeting made during a general meeting of party lawmakers on Monday. A plenary meeting of lawmakers is the LDP's official decision-making organ.

The Aug. 8 meeting is for summarizing the July 20 House of Councillors election and discussing future management of the party, according to the decision. The LDP's secretariat says that a plenary meeting does not involve a decision on the fate of the party's president.

Some party lawmakers have launched a campaign to gather signatures to call on Prime Minister and LDP President Shigeru Ishiba to take responsibility for the LDP-led ruling camp's loss of its majority in the upper chamber of the Diet in the July 20 election.

They have claimed that they collected signatures from a third of the party's lawmakers, which is the minimum required to call for a plenary meeting.

