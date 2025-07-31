"Furusato Nozei" Donations Hit Record 1.3 T. Yen in FY 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--The total amount of "furusato nozei" hometown donations to local governments across Japan hit a record high for the fifth consecutive year in fiscal 2024, the internal affairs ministry said Thursday.

The annual amount of such donations rose 1.1-fold from the previous year to 1,272,752 million yen.

The use of the donation system is believed to have increased due to growing recognition of and increasing demand for return gifts, including daily necessities, amid inflation.

Of the country's 47 prefectures, only Fukuoka, Saga and Kagoshima received lower donations than fiscal 2023.

The number of donation cases accepted by local governments was almost unchanged at 58,787,253.

