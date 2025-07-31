Release of Unit 731-Themed Film Delayed in China

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, July 31 (Jiji Press)--The release of a Chinese film themed on the now-defunct Imperial Japanese Army’s Unit 731 was delayed from the initially planned Thursday in China without explanation.

Unit 731 is believed to have engaged in the development of biological weapons and their experiments on human in northeastern China during World War II.

The film, titled “731,” was initially set to be released on July 31, in a tribute to the unit’s number.

“731” has been drawing attention in China even before its release. Some people have voiced concern over the possibility that it will damage Chinese public sentiment toward Japan and over the effect of its brutal scenes on watchers.

Since Chinese authorities strictly censor films, the film may have had to be further edited.

