Fuji Media Expects 12-B.-Yen Operating Loss for FY 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fuji Media Holdings Inc. said Thursday that it expects to incur a consolidated operating loss of 12 billion yen for fiscal 2025, against its previous projection of 2.5 billion yen in profit.

The downward revision for the year through March 2026 reflects slower-than-expected recovery in advertising revenue, which slumped due to the group's poor handling of a sex scandal involving former popular TV personality Masahiro Nakai. In the previous year, the parent of Fuji Television Network Inc. earned an operating profit of 18.2 billion yen.

The revenue forecast was also lowered to 546.6 billion yen from 561 billion yen.

For April-June this year, Fuji Media logged a consolidated operating loss of 12.7 billion yen in April-June, against the year-before profit of 6.5 billion yen, as revenue slid 10.4 pct to 116.1 billion yen.

It secured a net profit on the back of its robust real estate business and share sales, although it slumped 85.1 pct from a year before.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]